On April 17, at 5:18 pm, the Aragatsotn Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm that an accident had taken place on the Talin-Mastara highway. rescuers’ help is needed.

A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.

It turned out that on the 74th km of the Yerevan-Gyumri highway “VAZ-2106”, “VAZ-21015” (driver: TR, born in 1976) and “Mercedes-Benz E320” (driver: HP, born in 1986) cars.

Before reaching the place of rescuers’ call, two passengers of the “Mercedes-Benz E320” car were taken to “Astghik” MC, and another passenger was hospitalized in Talin MC. The driver of the “VAZ-2106” car died on the spot.

The rescuers took the blocked passenger out of the “VAZ-2106” car and brought him to the ambulance on a stretcher.

The rescuers demarcated the area, cut off the electricity to the cars, closed the gas cylinder valve of the “Mercedes-Benz E320” car.

RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS