On April 23, at 9:38 pm, the Vayots Dzor Regional Crisis Management Center received information that an accident had taken place near the village of Malishka. There are victims.

The operative group of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene, a fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment.

It turned out that a Mercedes-Benz C180 (driver AA, born in 1982) and an Infiniti (driver SM, born in 1985) collided on the 127th km of the Yerevan-Meghri highway. ․) make cars.

Before reaching the place of rescuers’ call, the driver of the “Infiniti” car’s passengers were hospitalized in Yeghegnadzor Medical Center, where the doctors assessed the health condition of the driver’s passengers (EP ծն, born in 2012 և E ․ P ․, born in 2017) enough, and the way H և PS (born in 1989) – stable heavy.

The driver of the “Mercedes-Benz C180” car has died.

The rescuers cut off the electricity to the cars, demarcated the area, and took the driver of the “Mercedes-Benz C180” car out of the car by means of hydraulic tools.

