Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, iVoler PortableTravel All Protective Hard Messenger Bag Soft Lining 18 Games for Switch Console Pro Controller & Accessories Black



Price: $30.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 10:51:28 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Nintendo Switch Game Deluxe and Travel Storage Case

iVoler Portable Nintendo Switch Carrying-All Protective Hard Messenger Bag

-High Quality Nintendo Switch Travel Case

-Portable Nintendo Switch Carrying Case

-Large Storage

High Quality,More Safety



Perfect fit for Nintendo Switch System, the compartments can place the Nintendo Switch Console include 2x Joy-Cons, Nintendo Switch Dock Set, Joy-Con Charging Grip, AC Adapter in different classification, and the mesh pocket can place the other smaller Nintendo Switch accessories like Extra Joy-Cons, HDMI Cable, Joy-Con Straps etc.

Hard Protective Case



Hard EVA shell case protects Nintendo Switch from drops, scratches, bumps, splash and dust. Soft liner protects your Nintendo Switch console from getting scratches. The design of groove make accessories separate so that avoid to scratch each other.

Everywhere Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch



Convenient to Use

Nintendo Switch travel case is specially designed to make your whole Nintendo Switch system even more portable & travel friendly. Make going on vacation very easy, perfect for outdoor activities.

Large Capacity

Nintendo Switch console Dock Joy-Con grip*2 AC adapter Joy-Con Charging Grip HDMI cable Game cartridge*18 etc

A Good Companion

Witness your happy memories with family and friends. Make going on vacation very easy, perfect fit for outdoor activities and enjoy your Nintendo Switch.

Deluxe Travel Carrying Case. Specially designed to make your whole Nintendo Switch system even more portable & travel friendly. Comfortable handle strap is ideal for carrying. Large storage is suitable to take all the Nintendo Switch accessories when go on a trip.

Multiple Storage. Interior grooves securely hold the Nintendo Switch Console include an extra set of Joy-Cons or a Pro Controller (Please check the 3rd Picture,we show this new solution to hold your Pro Controller ), Nintendo Switch Dock, Joy-Con Charging Grip, AC Adapter. Interior mesh pocket for other smaller Nintendo Switch accessories like extra Joy-Cons, HDMI Cable, Joy-Con Straps etc.Make going on vacation very easy, perfect fit for outdoor activities and enjoy your Nintendo Switch.

Hard Protective Case. Hard EVA shell case protects Nintendo Switch from drops, scratches, bumps, splash and dust. Soft liner protects your Nintendo Switch console from getting scratches. The design of groove make accessories separate so that avoid to scratch each other.

Convenient to Use. Easy to carry with the comfortable handle strap. All-around zipper is easy Opening and Closing. Everything is easy to put in and take out and fits securely.

Scope of Delivery: 1x iVoler Case for Nintendo Switch.The Nintendo Switch console, controllers, and other accessories shown in images are for usage demonstration purposes only and are not included with this case.