Carrot cake recipe

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 50 minutes

SERVES

Nine (when minimize into squares)

INGREDIENTS

150ml sunflower oil, plus further for greasing

250g wholemeal self-raising flour

2 tsp baking powder

150g gentle muscovado sugar

60g walnuts, coarsely chopped

125g carrots, grated

2 ripe bananas, mashed

2 eggs

1 tbsp milk

For the topping

250g low-fat gentle cheese, at room temperature

2 tsp clear honey

1 tsp lemon juice

Chopped walnuts, to brighten

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/fuel mark 4. Lightly grease an 18cm sq. cake tin and line the underside with baking parchment. Combine all of the cake elements in a big bowl. Mix nicely till totally blended. Turn into the ready cake tin and stage the floor. Bake for about 50 minutes, till the cake is nicely risen, agency to the contact, and starting to shrink away from the perimeters of the tin. Leave the cake to chill within the tin for a couple of minutes. Turn out on to a wire rack, peel off the liner paper, and go away to chill fully. To make the topping: combine collectively the cheese, honey and lemon juice. Spread on prime of the cake and sprinkle the walnuts excessive. Store the cake within the fridge till able to serve.

