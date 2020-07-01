Carrie Underwood shares video of her new hobby with husband Mike Fisher

Underwood, 37, and Fisher, 40, were dressed head-to-toe in beekeeping protective gear.

They were assisted by way of a professional instructor named Joel as they discovered the flying insects.

In the clip, the singer asked Fisher what he thought of the method. “Pretty cool. You don’t realize how many bees are in here,” the former professional hockey player said.

He also handled a section of the beehive and held it up while some body recorded them.

“Mike thinks beekeeping is ‘pretty cool’ #bees #farmlife #ImJustHereForTheHoney,” Underwood captioned the clip.

Underwood and Fisher have been open about their marriage struggles during quarantine with a four-part series called “Mike and Carrie: God & Country.”

One of the main feuds they unveiled was over Fisher’s decision to continue hunting after they got married. The former “American Idol” contestant is really a vegan.

“We just differ drastically,” Underwood said. “We learn from each other and we have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on. But at the end of the day, we love each other very much.”

Fisher added: “That’s where our faith comes in, I think it gives us a center ground where that’s the most important thing in anything. And then, your differences, if they’re rooted in that, I know your heart, you know my heart, there’s always a way and it always is God working in it.”

Underwood and Fisher got married in 2010 and share two sons, Jacob and Isaiah Fisher.