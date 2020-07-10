Carrie Underwood shares ‘awkward’ throwback picture of her and Mike Fischer for 10-year anniversary

“Hey you two loopy children. Believe it or not, some day you each will grow to be (barely) much less awkward, you’ll develop as much as have fairly cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some lady’s live performance, fall in love, get married, have two superb boys, and dwell fortunately ever after!” Underwood, 37, penned to youthful variations of her and her husband.

The nation singer additionally shared a present photograph of herself and the previous NHL participant.

“These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212 ! Here’s to many many more…without the bowl cuts!” she joked.

Underwood added: “I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!”

The couple share two children: Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1.

Underwood and Fisher not too long ago opened up about their relationship in an online sequence referred to as “Mike and Carrie: God & Country.”

They revealed that once they disagree, they depend on religion to assist them via.

“We study from one another, and we now have spirited discussions about issues that we disagree on,” Underwood said. “But on the finish of the day, we love one another very a lot.”

Fisher added: “I think it gives us a center ground, where that’s the most important thing in anything.”