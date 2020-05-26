Carqon electric cargo bike review: urban transport, solved

If you continue to assume automobiles, even electric automobiles, are the way forward for urban transportation, the Carqon electric cargo bike is right here to persuade you in any other case.

Cargo bikes are a lifestyle for a lot of European households. For a decade, I bicycled my three children in every single place in Amsterdam utilizing a conventional “bakfiets.” My three-speed Dutch cargo bike with its massive picket field connected low to the elongated body was one thing of a spectacle to vacationers however very a lot the norm for cities that acknowledge the primacy of individuals over automobiles. The drawback with cargo bikes has all the time been weight and bulk, making them troublesome to maneuver when totally loaded. Adding an electric motor utterly transforms the expertise, making even the daintiest of oldsters really feel superhuman.

I simply spent per week driving Carqon’s first manufacturing bicycle right here in Amsterdam. It’s an 88-pound (40 kg) electric cargo bike designed to move an grownup and as much as 4 children a distance of up 75 miles (120 km) earlier than needing a recharge. I got here away a believer within the transformative energy of the electric cargo bike to switch each diesel-gulping supply vans and household automobiles on the earth’s cities.

While serving to me assessment the Carqon, I additionally witnessed homeowners of the extraordinarily widespread Urban Arrow electric cargo bike come to remorse their purchases. When the Carqon goes on sale in June for roughly the identical worth because the Urban Arrow, I totally anticipate parental circles to separate into Carqon versus UA cliques with a ferocity not seen since Mean Girls.

Good Stuff A door liked by each mother and father and children

Option for 2 batteries for a variety as much as 120 km / 75 miles

Deep, large field for added security and luxury

Room for as much as 4 children Bad Stuff Expensive

Occasional door rattle

Poor heart stand design

Finish on the field is vulnerable to scratching and tears

Carqon’s first incarnation of the electric cargo bike focuses on households, simply as cities start to emerge from COVID-19 lockdowns. Mayors throughout the globe are urging residents to keep away from public transportation to forestall a resurgence of infections. But they’re additionally limiting journey by automotive, changing miles of roads into protected bike lanes and pedestrian zones as a way to encourage more healthy modes of transport that can assist preserve air high quality advances made throughout the pandemic. An electric cargo bike permits households to ditch each subways and automobiles, whereas nonetheless getting children to high school, mother and father to work, and all of the errands run.

I can’t overstate the comfort of a cargo bike

I can’t overstate the comfort of a cargo bike in cities like Amsterdam and Copenhagen. There is just no higher approach to transfer treasured cargo between factors A and B. For years, I used my thigh-powered cargo bike for not less than 95 p.c of all my transportation wants, sometimes supplementing the bike with trains, busses, or automotive hires as wanted. Not as soon as did I really feel the necessity to personal a automotive. Adding an electric motor takes that hauling comfort to a complete new stage whereas extending the vary of what’s thought of simply bikeable.

My children have all outgrown my cargo bike, so I enlisted three units of recent mother and father to assist me with this assessment. Andre, Lisa, and Linda every personal an electric cargo bike made by Urban Arrow, by far the preferred model of electric cargo bikes utilized by mother and father in Amsterdam.

Carqon, like Urban Arrow, is a bicycle model born within the Netherlands and bought by a big Dutch transportation conglomerate. Carqon is owned by the Accell Group, Urban Arrow by Pon Holdings. These aren’t white-label bikes assembled from a catalog of Chinese components and offered on Indiegogo.

Carqon first made a splash within the bike trade with a well-received three-wheeled cargo bike manner again in 2016, nevertheless it by no means made it past the idea section. The Carqon I reviewed is a near-final model of the two-wheeled aluminum cargo bike that’s obtainable to buy on June 2nd within the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, and Denmark. Sales might be made by its community of sellers, nevertheless it may also be purchased online. It simply received’t be delivered on to your property. Dealers are accountable for the ultimate verify earlier than handing the bike over to new homeowners and for coping with any service and guarantee points. That is sensible for a bike used to move your loved ones that’s priced between €4,999 (400-watt battery, with 10-speed derailleur) to €6,499 (twin 500-watt batteries, gear hub, and belt drive). My assessment bike is priced at €5,299 (about $5,800) earlier than any state subsidies are subtracted. (More on that later.)

The Carqon electric cargo bike has just a few standout options — three, in reality. Foremost is the kid door. I do know, it’s only a door. But it’s a exceptional addition, in line with each the youngsters and fogeys who helped me check. Kids love the door as a result of it offers them a way of independence, permitting them to simply climb into the field and buckle themselves up (a baby security lock could be engaged if the father or mother wishes). The children who helped me check the door, aged from two to 11, completely liked it. For mother and father, there’s no must raise a baby into place. The decrease level of entry additionally creates much less threat of the bike toppling over as the youngsters enter the Carqon in comparison with the Urban Arrow. Carqon children aren’t prone to falls both as a result of they don’t should climb up and over the soiled sides to enter the field.

In concept, the door does current a pinching hazard, I suppose. But each door is a threat to little fingers, and no baby was pinched throughout testing.

The second standout function is the HDPE plastic field. All three mother and father who rode Urban Arrows liked that their youngest youngsters sat deeply within the field, as they felt it provided extra safety to the top, neck, and shoulders in case the bike tipped over. The increased lip was additionally good for his or her youngins to sleep in opposition to, as a substitute of being subjected to that limp-headed rag-doll impact each father or mother dreads. The field can be large like cargo bikes from sister company Babboe, permitting two children to sit down on the bench aspect by aspect extra comfortably than the UA.

The third standout function is the choice for a second battery. That’s an additional 45 to 60 km of vary, in line with Carqon, relying on the way you journey. (I’d get nearer to 45km per battery.) The Carqon is constructed round a Bosch Performance CX Gen 4 Cargo line mid-drive motor and selection of both twin 400Wh or 500Wh batteries. That vary, which I couldn’t check, sounds about proper for these ubiquitous Bosch motor and battery mixtures.

There was loads extra to love as properly. My check bike supplied ample energy to drive an grownup and three children up the most important hill I might discover in Amsterdam (which isn’t very massive) at a prime European velocity of 25 km/h (or 16 mph, which isn’t very quick), though Lisa and Linda discovered the motor whine within the decrease gears to be annoying (as did I). My assessment bike was additionally fitted with a Gates belt drive and Enviolo gear hub, which shifted in a single steady movement. (A 10-speed derailleur can be obtainable.) No complaints there.

The Carqon additionally comes with a double-cable steering system that feels extra responsive than the Urban Arrow’s clunky steering rod meeting, at each excessive and low speeds. The Carqon additionally has a really tight turning radius that helps you maneuver the two.6-meter-long (eight ft, six inches) bike. All three mother and father most popular the broader handlebars of the Carqon, which they mentioned gave them a better sense of management over the steering.

One father or mother, Andre, who rides quick motorbikes, was a giant fan of the adjustable entrance suspension. You can ship children to kindergarten at full velocity over the cobblestones, he advised me, with out them getting beat up. He was additionally a fan of the Tektro Dorado HD-E730 hydraulic disc brakes, calling them “rock solid” and steady when braking at prime velocity. Andre additionally mentioned that the Carqon felt reassuringly inflexible, with out flexing throughout high-speed cornering even when going over bumps.

There had been some complaints, although.

The largest criticism was aimed on the heart stand on my near-final model of the bike. First, it’s more durable to tug the Carqon onto the stand than the Urban Arrow, particularly if there are children within the field. Carqon tells me that they’re experimenting with totally different springs for the manufacturing run “with positive results.”

The stand additionally pinched my toe as soon as as I rolled the bike again on prime of it. That’s attributable to a brief nub that you simply’re meant to step on to leverage the bike into place. I inadvertently stepped on the piece of steel under that, inflicting the nub to fold again and lure my toe between it and the pavement. Fortunately, the bike was empty — it might have been very painful had the 88-pound (40 kg) bike been loaded with children or tools.

Most troubling maybe is that each Andre and myself managed to scrape the stand on the bottom when cornering below sure circumstances. It occurred to me when turning from a flat avenue to an uphill one, as is frequent when turning to cross certainly one of Amsterdam’s many canals. I wasn’t being aggressive in any respect. It didn’t trigger any harmful management points, nevertheless it was sufficient to startle each my daughter and myself. I’m advised {that a} redesigned stand is coming, nevertheless it received’t be prepared till 2021.

So yeah, the stand is problematic in follow and compared to the Urban Arrow which engages with solely minimal effort. There had been different minor points as properly.

The Carqon is generally silent exterior of the Bosch motor whir when driving on paved bike paths. Riding on bricked streets or cobblestones causes the door to shake, nonetheless. I’m advised that the manufacturing bikes may have tighter tolerances that ought to cut back door rattle. I hope so as a result of persistent bike rattles are tremendous annoying for the rider and people round them.

Andre wasn’t pleased with the kid restraints on the bench seat that require two arms to shut, in addition to a cooperative baby prepared to sit down nonetheless. Lisa and Linda each instantly voiced concern with the upper prime tube on the Carqon in comparison with the Urban Arrow, which might intervene with skirts and attire, they mentioned.

The Carqon’s large field additionally takes some getting used to, particularly when navigating stopped site visitors. Urban Arrows use slimmer packing containers, permitting them to squeeze by smaller gaps created by taxis, trams, and busses in snarled site visitors. I additionally observed that the wrap used to complete the field could be simply scratched and torn. After only a week of driving, I already had 4 seen tears within the wrap.

Despite these faults, each Linda and Lisa thought the Carqon was superior to their Urban Arrows. Andre had an excellent stronger response. “Would I trade in my Urban Arrow for the Carqon? Yes,” he mentioned, “I would without hesitation!”



Carqon may be a newcomer, however established electric cargo bike manufacturers like Riese & Müller, Douze Cycles, Bullitt, and Urban Arrow ought to take discover. And that is solely its first try. Carqon is already constructing out its cargo bike platform, with plans to launch a Carqon Flatbed and particular cargo bike packing containers for companies by the top of this 12 months.

Demand for last-mile supply companies will develop by 78 p.c as we close to 2030, requiring a 36 p.c improve in supply vans, in line with an e-commerce report printed by the European Environment Agency. That means a shit-ton of additional CO2 emissions pumped into the air, and one other 11 minutes tacked on to the common urban commute, in line with the company. Cargo bikes have the potential to avert that nightmare state of affairs, shifting an estimated 25 p.c of all items or as much as 50 percent of light goods in European cities. Other analysis means that cargo bikes can exchange vans in 32 p.c of all supply journeys and in 50 p.c of service journeys. Such optimism has led one group of specialists to foretell that cargo bikes could possibly be offered at a price of 2 million per year by 2030. And that was all earlier than cities started rethinking transportation modes following the COVID-19 pandemic.

An ideal storm of alternative for electric cargo bikes

The pandemic has created the proper storm of alternative for electric cargo bikes: spiking demand for e-commerce deliveries, households in search of wholesome modes of tansporation, and cities constructing extra bike lanes to help social distancing efforts and the EU zero emissions and carbon neutrality technique. It’s no surprise electric cargo bikes are such an intense space of curiosity proper now.

Electric cargo bikes are costly, to make certain. Thankfully, some European countries are stepping in with subsidies to assist offset these prices, as many have completed prior to now to advertise the adoption of electric automobiles.

What fortuitous timing for Carqon to be launching its new electric cargo bike in Europe, and what luck for urban households who now have one more reason to promote that automotive.