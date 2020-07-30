Carpet production drops in Armenia by 72․4% – Panorama

Volumes of the carpet and carpet coverings production have actually reduced by 72 4% in January-May 2020 as compared to the volumes produced in 2019.

The National Statistical Service notifies that in the reporting duration, 5.1 lots of carpets and carpet coverings have actually been produced in the republic, while the number was 18.5 heaps in 2019.

The source advises that in 2019, 31.5 tones of carpets and carpet coverings were produced – which is 19.8% development over the production volumes of 2018.