Caroline Flack: Prosecutor says CPS was right to charge TV presenter with assault

The lawyer in charge of prosecuting Caroline Flack for assault has claimed it was “right” to pursue the trial.
Ed Beltrami, who was then mind of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) inside north London, said the truth could not end up being dropped simply because the claimed victim – Flack’s partner Lewis Burton – failed to support this.
“You’ve got to come to a decision as a prosecutor, you’ve got to do what you think is right,” he informed the Wales on Sunday newspaper. “You cannot do what you think is popular.”
Download the new Independent Premium app
Sharing the entire story, not only the headlines
When Flack took what she life inside February, a couple weeks before the demo was because of to commence, her supervision team rebuked the CPS for performing a “show trial”.
However Mr Beltrami, who is today Wales’ main crown prosecutor, said “you can’t possibly anticipate that sort of thing” when making a conclusion.
He said he previously never heard about the former Love Island presenter before he or she took over the truth following the choice by CPS Direct to charge the woman with assault.
“It had come into the area and it had blown up in the press which is why it was referred to me,” he said.
By that time Mr Burton had already dropped his complaint, but Mr Beltrami said that “you don’t just fold at the first sign of trouble.”
“The facts of this case were the guy had made his complaint, he had phoned the police, he was terrified he was going to be killed, he’s been hit over the head with a weapon, namely a lamp, he’s got a cut to his head, and she’s made an admission to the police at the scene,” he added.
“So in the general principles of domestic abuse you say: ‘Well I’m going to proceed without the victim because I’ve got the admission, I’ve got the complaint from the victim which I’ll try to get in, I’ve got the physical evidence of the cut to the head and the mess in the flat which has been filmed by the police’.”
Mr Beltrami suggested there was the risk of “repetition” if they had dropped the case. He asked: “Supposing we had made a decision not to proceed, which we could have done, and she goes back to live with the boyfriend and she loses her temper again on another occasion, hits him a bit harder with a lamp or with something else, and he dies. How would that look then?”
The CPS will be conducting an overview into Flack’s death.