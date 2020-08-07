Caroline Flack died by suicide ahead of assault trial, coroner says

CAROLINE FLACK PENNED EMOTIONAL APOLOGY DAYS BEFORE SUICIDE, FAMILY REVEALS

North London Coroner Mary Hassell said in an inquest verdict that the 40-year-old Flack took her own life “because of an exacerbation of fluctuating ill health and distress.”

“She knew she would face the media, press, publicity — it would all come down upon her,” the coroner said.

Inquests are held in Britain to determine the facts of sudden, violent or unexplained deaths.

BOYFRIEND OF CAROLINE FLACK, DECEASED ‘LOVE ISLAND’ HOST, BREAKS SILENCE FOLLOWING HER DEATH

Flack’s family have accused police and prosecutors of singling her out because of her celebrity status when they charged her with assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton as he slept in December 2019. Burton had said he did not want Flack to be prosecuted.