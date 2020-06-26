Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule would consider taking a knee | NFL News





New Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says he will support his players who choose to ‘take a knee’

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says he could be considering taking a knee during the national anthem to aid his players who thought we would do so.

The prominence of taking the knee in the league is defined to grow further, four years after then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick begun to do so in protest against racism and police brutality.

First-year Panthers coach Rhule, taking part in a video Q&A with members of the media, said he would consider doing the same once the new season begins.

“I would consider anything as we move forward,” Rhule said.

“I’m supportive of the cause, I’m supportive of the movement, I’m supportive of social justice.

“I do believe every person – whether a coach, player, everyone – that will be a very personal decision. I think it needs to be made at the proper time for the right reasons for everyone.

Colin Kaepernick (centre) have not played in the NFL since 2016 when that he gained widespread attention for ‘taking a knee’

“I will support my players with whatever they do, and then when the time comes, I will really think deeply about what is the best thing for me and what is the best way that I can show my support. But make no mistake, I’m definitely supportive.”

Rhule’s willingness to stand by his players who chose to protest peacefully echoes similar shows of support from over the league.

Two weeks hence, Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien mentioned he would take a knee together with any of his / her players that kneel throughout the anthem.

But 32-year-old Kaepernick, who will be the most high-quality example of a good NFL gamer taking a knee, have not played inside the league considering that 2016, and eventually resolved a entente case with all the NFL final spring.

Black Lives Matter protests worldwide acquired renewed interest following the dying of George Floyd, a good African-American guy, at the hands of law enforcement in May.