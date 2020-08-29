Carolina Panthers cancel practice, citing no reason :: WRALSportsFan.com

josephperson: On a football-related note, Panthers have actually been calling groups trying to find secondary aid, per source.
— Sat 1:14 p.m.
— Sat 1:14 p.m.
josephperson: Panthers’ gamers have actually been speaking about doing something significant. Sounds like today had to do with striking time out and … https://t.co/nrtvb9p08p
— Sat 12:40 p.m.
— Sat 12:40 p.m.
josephperson: Panthers gamers are leaving Bank of America Stadium.
— Sat 11:48 a.m.
— Sat 11:48 a.m.
scott_fowler: RT @BarackObama: Chadwick pertained to the White House to deal with kids when he was playingJackie Robinson You might inform immediately that he …
— Sat 10:51 a.m.
— Sat 10:51 a.m.
scott_fowler: RT @langstonwertzjr: Shout out to all the neighborhood partners who assisted the Vance High ladies basketball group get their rings.
These are so …
These are so …
— Sat 10:49 a.m.
scott_fowler: Granville Tower’s overall coronavirus numbers are simply staggering compared to the remainder of the UNC clusters (picture com … https://t.co/xOULI48oGs
— Sat 10:47 a.m.
— Sat 10:47 a.m.
josephperson: And now Panthers’ practice has actually been canceled. Again, no reference of the weather condition.
— Sat 10:32 a.m.
— Sat 10:32 a.m.
Panthers: RT @PanthersBill: Practice has actually been canceled today. Will pass along more updates when they appear.
— Sat 10:28 a.m.
— Sat 10:28 a.m.
…