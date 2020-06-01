Carolina Panthers’ all-time Mount Rushmore: 4 best players in franchise history

Since its beginning, Carolina has received six division championships, two convention titles and has made two Super Bowl appearances.

But who would make a Mount Rushmore of Panthers players? Take a take a look at the listing beneath.

STEVE SMITH SR.

Arguably one of many best large receivers in the NFL, Steve Smith Sr.’s 13 seasons with the Panthers solidifies his place on the prime of the listing.

A late-round decide in the 2001 draft, Smith rapidly made a reputation for himself, changing into the NFL chief in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2005.

Smith made 5 Pro Bowls and holds the franchise file for whole touchdowns (67), receptions (836) and receiving yards (12,197).

CAM NEWTON

It’s exhausting to imagine that NFL’s 2015 MVP, who led his workforce to the franchise’s second Super Bowl look after going 15-1 in the common season, was launched simply 5 years later and is presently a free agent properly into the 2020 offseason.

Regardless, Cam Newton simply makes the Panthers prime 4 players of all time.

The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner was chosen No. 1 general in the 2011 draft by then-owner Jerry Richardson. In his first skilled sport, Newton wowed after changing into the primary rookie quarterback to throw for over 400 yards in a sport. He was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and was chosen for the Pro Bowl that very same season.

The three-time Pro Bowler made a number of NFL firsts earlier than fixed accidents led to his eventual departure from the Panthers in 2020.

LUKE KUECHLY

Luke Kuechly dominated all through his nine-year profession with the Panthers after getting drafted No. 9 general in the 2012 draft.

He wowed his rookie season after main the NFL in tackles with a career-high of 164, incomes the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The following season he was named NFL Defensive Player of the yr.

Keuchly made seven Pro Bowls, was named First-team All-Pro 5 instances and Second-team All-Pro twice.

JULIUS PEPPERS

Despite enjoying for 3 completely different NFL groups, Julius Peppers performed a few of his best soccer in Carolina.

The unanimous All-American out of UNC was drafted No. 2 general in the 2002 draft. He was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after registering 28 tackles, 12 sacks, 5 pressured fumbles and 1 interception.

A nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-team All-Pro and three-time Second-team All-Pro, Peppers nonetheless holds a number of franchise information.