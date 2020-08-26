Carole Radziwill SLAMS RHONY Cast To Defend Dorinda Medley After Shocking Exit!

Is Carole Radziwill a RHONY truther??

Following the news of Dorinda Medley‘s exit from the Real Housewives of New York City on Tuesday, the former cast member jumped on Twitter to pay tribute to her friend’ s long term on the truth TELEVISION program! But in normal Carole style, she could not do it without tossing a little shade at her ex co-stars!

Implying castmates Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Leah McSweeney have plenty of lies, the reporter composed:

“And so it goes … #Rhony Fans will miss her quips, her humor, her in your face bull**t detector & her intelligence. But what they will come to miss the most is her honesty and realness in a sea of mendacity. Onward, my love. @DorindaMedley.”

Mendacity, which is another word for untruthfulness, just scratches the surface area of what Radziwill thinks the program has actually ended up being! Hours later on, she reacted to a fan grieving Dorinda’s …