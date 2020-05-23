Carole & Howard Baskin Autographed Trading Cards Sell Out Immediately

Exclusive

Carole Baskin sees Joe Exotic‘s sold-out style line, and also increases him a sold-out trading card collection!!!

The ‘Tiger King’ celebrity and also her devoted, and also significantly active hubby, Howard, autographed 400 authorities Leaf collectible trading cards glued with their grinning cups. That’s all it considered a number of great felines and also kittycats to clean the whole collection in an issue of mins!

The autographed trading cards, which include CB and also HB shaking matching huge feline outfits, rose up for sale today at $99 a pop … and also they went away faster than Carole’s previous hubby, Don We’re speaking simply 24 mins.

It’s a quite outstanding launching for Carole and also Howard … the trading cards were the Baskins’ very first authorized antiques.

If you lost out on the authorized cards, there is a little alleviation reward offered.

As we initially reported … the Baskins partnered with Leaf for some great, antique trading cards, and also the non-autographed variations are still costing $8 each or $200 for a pack of 50.