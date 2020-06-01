Carole Baskin Wins Control of Oklahoma Zoo That Used to Be Joe Exotic’s

Breaking News

Joe Exotic is not gonna sleep nicely tonight — his nemesis, Carole Baskin, now has management of the Oklahoma zoo that used to be his, thanks to a choose’s ruling.

The quick story is Carole received a $1 million judgment towards Joe and his mother a few years in the past, however she by no means acquired the dough. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the choose mentioned Joe’s switch of the zoo land to his mom and Jeff Lowe was fraudulent. So, now the choose is granting Carole management of the land to assist fulfill that $1 mil judgment from the previous trademark lawsuit.

The federal choose’s ruling says Jeff has 120 days to get himself and all of the animals off the property. You’ll recall, he had simply re-opened final month and renamed the zoo, Tiger King Park.

Doesn’t sound like Jeff is simply too busted up in regards to the loss of land. He and his spouse, Lauren, inform TMZ, “We have long anticipated that the judge would eventually undo the 2016 land transfer. We are thankful that he dragged out his decision this long and allowed us time to complete the new Tiger King Park in Thackerville Oklahoma, behind the World’s largest casino.”

If you hadn’t heard, Jeff was already planning to ditch Joe’s previous Tiger King Park property in Wynnewood, OK.

Jeff and Lauren continued, “Considering [Carole] spent approximately 2.5M chasing her 1M judgment, we congratulate her on her new acquisition of 16 acres in rural Oklahoma.”

They took one parting shot, saying, “The possibility of human remains being buried on this land should make her feel right at home.”