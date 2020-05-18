Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ is selling leopard print face masks

Baskin, that was included in the exceptionally prominent Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” is formally selling cat-themed facemasks

.

They can be found in 2 designs– one black as well as one leopard print– yet both include a whiskered pet cat smile as well as Baskin’s tagline, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.”

The masks, available on tread365.com , set you back $11 each. A section of the profits will certainly most likely to sustain large pet cats, undoubtedly, yet additionally, very first -responders, according to the item summary.

Big Cat Rescue, Baskin’s pet haven in Tampa, Florida, has actually been shut to the general public because of the pandemic. But that hasn’t quit her from giving everyday updates to her followers on the haven’s Facebook web page– as well as pressing back versus some of the dramatization.