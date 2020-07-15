Carole Baskin Gets Pranked – Again! – Into Wishing Happy Birthday To Infamous Pedophiles

The days of the Tiger King quarantine craze feel like a lifetime ago now. In fact, considering how dark things have gotten in the US lately, our collective obsession with a show about murder, meth addicts, and animal abuse feels pretty gross now.

But while our attention has moved on to other things, the Tiger King grossness continues. Though the speculation around, and ridicule of, one Carole Baskin may no longer be the internet’s favorite topic, she’s still a target for mean-spirited pranksters.

This time around, Australian comedian Tom Armstrong duped the Big Cat Rescue founder into filming a Cameo for two notorious historical child predators. Armstrong posted the video in the form of a TikTok where he intro’d the clip, saying:

“Surely I couldn’t get another American celebrity to shout out Australia’s most notorious sexual predator – bonus points if they mention the UK’s most notorious sexual predator.”

The video then cuts to Baskin’s Cameo, where she says:

“Hey, all you cool cats and kittens. It’s Carole Baskin, at Big Cat Rescue. Hi Rolf Harris. All your kids wanted to get together and tell you that you have really touched them, and that they love all that you have done for them. I hear there’s a lot of great stories about you and your best friend, Jimmy Savile – can’t wait to hear those. Happy birthday Rolf!”

(Harris is an Australian entertainer who was convicted of indecent assault on four teenage girls; Savile was a British TV presenter who has been accused of hundreds of cases of sexual abuse since his death.)

Armstrong had previously used a similar scheme against Seventh Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell, pranking her into shouting-out an infamous Australian serial killer.

This is the funniest and arguably most disturbing TikTok I’ve seen. I feel for the poor woman. 🤣🤣 #TikTok #IvanMilat #Seventhheaven pic.twitter.com/o6mhE9INhC — Sean McNerney (@SeanMcMM) July 3, 2020

To be completely honest, we’re not really seeing the humor here. Tricking minor celebs into saying horrible things feels like low-hanging fruit. (Sacha Baron Cohen this guy is NOT.) And though some may say Carole deserves it for allegedly killing her husband (Carole would definitely disagree), surely Beverley Mitchell doesn’t need to have her name dragged through the mud like this!

In a statement to Metro.co.uk, the cat lover denounced the cruel prank, writing:

“I am amazed at the lengths (and expense) people will go to in order to trash my reputation. Of course, I have never heard of Rolf Harris, or Jimmy Seville and would not have done the Cameo had I known. The signature line in my email reads, ‘I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made.’ – Franklin D. Roosevelt, and I think that tells you all you need to know about the kind of people who abuse me in their efforts to make others hate me.”

Considering this isn’t even the first time she’s fallen victim to an amateur internet comedian prank, we really hope Carole will be more careful with her online presence in the future!