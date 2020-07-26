Carol Swain: Democrats playing politics with coronavirus, but science doesn’t support keeping schools closed

“If you look at what world experts are saying, like the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, experts in the U.K., children are not at risk of either contracting or spreading COVID-19,” Swain asserted.

“They need to get back to school. There’s great risk for them staying at home,” she included. “It disrupts the family structure, it disrupts learning and it hurts the poorest children most of all because they don’t have the resources for the parents to hire someone to help them while they work.”

While some epidemiologists have actually alerted that insufficient was understood yet about the infection for schools to resume securely for all, others– consisting of the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — argued that keeping them closed would present an even higher risk to kids.

President Trump, who for weeks has actually been pushing schools to resume, asked Congress on Thursday to promise $105 billion to schools as part of the next coronavirus stimulus expense.

As legislators are anticipated to mull over the concern, Swain revealed little optimism in a bipartisan conclusion, alerting audiences: “politics underlies everything.”

“Whether we like it or not, there are people that don’t care about the children,” she stated. “They appreciate the election, and they see an chance to injure President Trump by keeping whatever shut down.

“And so,” Swain included, “whatever’s taking place in Congress, it’s not about our nation’s health, it’s not about the children first. It’s about political agendas. Unfortunately, that’s the way it is in America today.”

