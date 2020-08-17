Carnival hit by ransomware attack, guest and employee data accessed By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Man holds notebook computer as cyber code is forecasted on him in this illustration image



(Reuters) – Carnival Corp (N:-RRB- stated on Monday it introduced an examination after the cruise operator found a ransomware attack that accessed and secured a part of infotech systems of among its brand names.

Carnival, which runs AIDA, Carnival and Princess cruises to name a few, in a filing stated (https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/815097/000095014220002039/eh2001078_8k.htm) the examination was continuous and that the ransomware attack consisted of unapproved access to individual data of visitors and workers.

Ransomware is a kind of harmful program utilized by hackers to take control of files in a contaminated system and then require significant payments to recuperate them.

The attack contributes to the issues of the business that is currently dealing with suspension of its cruises for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic amidst travel limitations throughout the world.

Certain data files were downloaded throughout the attack, Carnival stated, and included that there was no guarantee that infotech systems of its other brand names will not be negatively impacted.

The business stated it thought the occurrence will …