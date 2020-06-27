Carnival cruise ship named for demolition amid Covid-19 crisis

(CNN) — A major cruise liner with only 23 years of service has been earmarked for the scrap heap amid a coronavirus-driven downturn for the leisure shipping industry.

Following an announcement by cruise giant Carnival Corporation that it expects to remove a few vessels from its fleet, it’s emerged that one of those could be the Costa Victoria, a 2,394-passenger capacity ship that debuted in 1996.

While Carnival has yet to recognize any of the ships set for decommissioning, the Costa Victoria’s fate was called in to question once the mayor of Italian town Piombino, Francesco Ferrari, announced on Facebook that the ship had arrived there to prepare yourself for demolition.

Ferrari said he’d welcomed the ship’s captain, Gianfranco La Fauci, to the city on Tuesday morning and celebrated the moment as a step of progress in Piombino’s economic recovery.

Costa Victoria was mid-voyage once the Covid-19 pandemic hit early in the day this year. The 827-foot vessel arrived in Civitavecchia, in Italy, on March 25, where passengers were quarantined.

Earlier in the voyage, a passenger had tested positive for coronavirus and got off the ship in Greece. Another passenger passed away from Covid-19 upon returning home from Italy to Australia.

‘Negative impacts’

Passengers on Costa Victoria awaiting disembarkation following the ship docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia, back in March. ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

“The company already has preliminary agreements for the disposal of six ships which are expected to leave the fleet in the next 90 days and is currently working toward additional agreements,” the statement said.

In the report, Carnival also discussed the economic impact of a string of canceled cruises.

“The pause in guest operations is continuing to have material negative impacts on all aspects of the company’s business. The longer the pause in guest operations continues the greater the impact on the company’s liquidity and financial position.”

The statement said Carnival expected “phased re-entry of its ships, the removal of capacity from its fleet and delays in new ship deliveries.”

When contacted by CNN Travel for confirmation on whether Costa Victoria was one of many ships as a result of be sold, Carnival Corporation spokesperson Roger Frizzell said: “We have not yet announced the names or any details regarding the six ships at this point.”

When cruise ships retire

Costa Victoria at the port of Civitavecchia on March 25, 2020. ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

It’s not a good time for the cruise industry: cruises are canceled through the summer following a Covid-19-induced widespread halting of sailings.

Usually, if your big-name brand like Carnival decides a ship isn’t any longer needed, it’ll likely sell it on to an inferior company that will rebrand the vessel. The ship could then sail on for years to come.

But in the present climate, cruise companies are not as apt to be investing in new vessels.

Take Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) a British cruise company that operates several older ships originally built for other cruise lines.

The fleet includes MV Vasco da Gama — which hit the headlines back March when passengers were quarantined in Australia’s Rottnest Island in the wake of the pandemic. Vasco da Gama, built in 1993, was previously Holland America’s Statendam and P&O Cruises Australia’s Pacific Eden.

CMV also operates the Marco Polo, from 1965, plus the MV Astoria, the oldest cruise ship functioning dating back to 1948. Astoria was as a result of retire in 2010.

CMV also operates a former Carnival ship, MS Magellan, previously referred to as Carnival Holiday.