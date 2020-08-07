Carmelo Anthony’s Letter to Future Kings and Queens

Led by Guest Editor Carmelo Anthony, SLAM’s new magazine concentrates on social justice and advocacy as translucented the lens of basketball. 100 percent of earnings will be contributed to charities supporting concerns affecting the Black neighborhood. Grab your copy here

P.E.A.C.E. youngin’–

You might feel stuck. You might feel lost. You might be puzzled. I make certain you have many concerns. The unidentified is what keeps you up during the night, however I desire you to understand your ideas are POWERFUL. Believe me when I state this, you will make it through this fog and unpredictability. Know you can do anything you set your mindto Learn to trust your impulse. Get rid of that doubt. challenge your worries, conquer them and make them your strengths. Your situations do not specify who you are as a boy, particularly a black kid. It’s tough for me to inform you not to hesitate. I’m still scared.

The battle of life is, and constantly will be, a resist your own weak point. Will you end up being afraid and believe, “I can’t do this. I’m certain to fail”? Or will you challenge the troubles that lie ahead with the guts of your convictions and inform yourself, “I AM STRONG! oh, and by the way, I’M BLACK AND I’M PROUD”? You’re most likely questioning whether you can end up being more powerful …