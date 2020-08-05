Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade Launch ‘Social Change Fund’

100 percent of proceeds from SLAM’s new special issue will be donated to the Social Change Fund described below. Grab your copy here.

Along with a group of philanthropists and entrepreneurs, NBA superstars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade have launched the Social Change Fund, which aims to support critical and timely issues impacting the Black community.

Here’s the mission statement from the fund’s website: “Our mission is to invest in and support organizations that are working to liberate Black people and advocate for indigenous people and communities of color through the lens of policy solutions, community representation and narrative change. Our partner organizations work to accelerate social change and sustainably build a fair, equitable society.”

Paul, Wade and Anthony have long been outspoken about systemic racism, police brutality, criminal justice reform and more. They have been leaders throughout the Black Lives Matter movement, using their respective platforms to continue to push for change.

“The Social Change Fund will help advance racial equality and opportunity,” said Paul, per the press release. “We will unite with other individuals who share our vision and commitment to use our collective voices and resources to advocate…