CARMA Warm Weighted Blanket 15 lbs | Ultra Soft & Smooth 100% Bamboo Viscose Glass beads, Heavy Blanket for Teens and Adults, 48″x72″-White, Twin Size Cooling Blanket



Price: $39.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 13:28:19 UTC – Details)



✔️Our Weighted Blanket is made of 100% Bamboo that keeps you relaxed & chill in summer and vice versa in winter for that perfect sleep that you deserve.

✅Soft Bamboo Material: Our weighted blanket adult is made of 100% Bamboo which is durable and flexible for year-round comfort. The heated blanket twin is highly breathable, silky, supremely soft and provides a luxurious experience. Our Heavy Blanket contains Premium Nano Glass beads that are evenly distributed and their movement is prevented to apply the same pressure to your entire body allowing you to sleep deeper and stay cozy.

✅Perfect Size & Weight: The best weighted blanket weight is about 10% of your body weight, weighted blanket 15 lbs intended for individuals that weigh about 140lbs-200lbs and weighted blanket for kids (5 pounds) for children weighing 30lbs-70lbs. The recommended size for single and twin beds is 48”x72”- Weighted Blanket Twin for Adults and Teens and 36”x48” – Weighted Blanket for Kids. While we recommend 60”x80” for full or queen size beds.

✅Washing & Care: A gentle wash in a washing machine is good for this heated weighted blanket thanks to its durable & breathable cotton fabric between the bamboo face and the thin polyfill to maximize the durability of your cozy blanket.

✅We Care about you: The right cooling blanket matters! We are offering 3 years of warranty and take pride for providing an enjoyable shopping experience. We are here 24/7 If for any reason you are not happy with your purchase. Add to cart now and enjoy the benefits of our weighted blankets, absolutely risk-free.