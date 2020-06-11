Carlton Cole backs Rooney Rule to help improve diversity within football hierarchy | Football News



















Former West Ham forward Carlton Cole says football should consider getting a Rooney Rule to give BAME coaches better opportunities to get high-profile jobs

Former West Ham forward Carlton Cole has backed the introduction of a football Rooney Rule to help improve diversity within the game’s high-profile jobs.

Cole believes that from reflecting upon what has happened before, a Rooney Rule could be the only way set for people from a BAME back ground to be viewed for such jobs.

The rule, which was named after the NFL diversity committee chairman Dan Rooney, requires clubs to interview ethnic minority candidates.

The English Football League managed to get policy this past year that clubs must interview at least one BAME candidate when searching for a brand new first-team manager – nevertheless the Premier League are yet to introduce a similar policy.

Cole told Sky Sports: “We might have to just take that and then prove ourselves to make sure that we have been looked at in a serious way and we could do a good job.

“We need some proof us having the capability to get it done. When I say us, I mean the complete footballing community moving in exactly the same direction.

“I don’t mean us as black, I am talking about us as white, black, whoever’s involved with football – to say there is evidence now to say this may happen.

“If the Rooney Rule is the only way that we can actually get in front of an owner so we can convince him I am the right man for the job, then so be it.”

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo could be the only BAME manager employed in the Premier League, while there are a further five more across the three divisions in the EFL.

Cole’s backing of the Rooney Rule uses Raheem Sterling called for English football to address having less black representation in positions of power.

During an appearance on the BBC programme Newsnight, Sterling raised issue to the disparity involving the number of black players and the shortage of those who then continue to land significant managerial, coaching or administrative jobs.