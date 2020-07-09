Carlson Plays Lemon’s 2013 Comments On Black Communities That Would Get Him ‘Fired Immediately’ Today

Tucker Carlson played comments that Don Lemon manufactured in 2013 about black communities that would get him “fired immediately” today.

Carlson: “They Would Be Fired Immediately!”

CNN host Don Lemon has been defending the Black Lives Matter movement on his show in recent weeks, claiming that they are simply being painted as “extreme,” the same as Martin Luther King Jr apparently was. Tucker Carlson decided to just take Lemon down a peg or two on his show on Wednesday night.

“Now if you’re running a channel like CNN, you want dumb people on TV because they are compliant, they will say what they’re told, they will tell the audience what the moment demands, they will never stray from the script, and that’s exactly what Mr. Lemon is doing,” Carlson said

“But just seven years ago, it was a different country and people were kind of allowed to say what they thought was true. And so at the time, here’s what Don Lemon was saying about black communities,” that he added.

He then played a clip from Lemon’s 2013 show, where he critiqued problems in the black communities:

More than 72 percent of children in the African-American community are born out of wedlock, that means absent fathers. And the tests also show that an insufficient a male role model is an express train to prison, and the cycle continues. So please, black folks, when i said, if this doesn’t apply to you, I’m perhaps not talking to you. Pay attention to and think about what has been presented in recent history as acceptable behavior. Pay close attention to the hip-hop and rap culture that many of you embrace, a culture that glorifies everything I simply mentioned. Thug and reprehensible behavior, a culture that’s making a large amount of people rich, just not you and it’s not likely to.

“Can you imagine what would happen if Don Lemon or his bodybuilding buddy [fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo] over there or some of these hair-hats said something like that on CNN tonight or MSNBC?” Carlson asked his audience. “That would be their last live broadcast ever. They would be fired immediately. You can’t express views like that, and so they don’t. It tells you a lot.”

Will These Commentators Start Actually Caring About Black Lives Again?

A longer video of Lemon also emerged on line, where Lemon praised Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for saying that the reason why there’s so much violence in black communities is due to the “disintegration of the African-American family,” among other things.

“He’s got a point,” Lemon said, and added that O’Reilly didn’t even go far enough in his critiques!

🚨📽️Just Watch📽️🚨 This is really a real video from 2013. It is only edited for time (to fit Twitter’s 2:20 limit), but the context is unchanged. The full video is in the link below. I must admit: Don Lemon genuinely did actually care about black lives in 2013https://t.co/XSf3nQua7o pic.twitter.com/kBFa6SPpH1 — The Panda Tribune (@PandaTribune) July 8, 2020

It could be nice to see today some of these CNN anchors and political commentators, who right back Black Lives Matter, actually start caring about black lives, like they obviously did before.