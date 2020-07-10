Carlos Takam defeats Jerry Forrest via unanimous decision in Las Vegas | Boxing News





Takam (right) beat Forrest

Carlos Takam, the former challenger to Anthony Joshua, returned with a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Jerry Forrest on Thursday night.

Takam, aged 39, had the very best of a 10-round fight at a behind-closed-doors event promoted by Top Rank.

He had replaced Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller, who was added to temporary suspension after reportedly testing positive for a banned substance.

Takam, who had a 20lbs weight advantage over Forrest, used his strength to overpower his opponent in the latter stages of the fight despite just starting to tire.

“I want anyone in the top five, or a title shot if that materialises,” Takam said after.

The Cameroon-born heavyweight challenged for Anthony Joshua’s world titles in 2017, finally being stopped on his feet in the 10th round after a brave showing.

Takam was then spectacularly knocked out by Derek Chisora.