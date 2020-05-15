Carlos Santana’s Youngest Brother, Jorge, Dead at 68

Jorge Santana … the youngest brother of famed guitarist Carlos Santana, and an completed musician on his personal, has died … TMZ has realized.

His rep John Regna tells TMZ … Jorge died Thursday of pure causes. Jorge is the youngest of three brothers and the second, after Carlos, to choose up a guitar. Jorge was 14 when he began enjoying in San Francisco. He’d in the end be a part of a band within the ’60s with some highschool buddies dubbed The Malibus.

The band’s title later was modified in 1970 to Malo … with assist from the band’s frontman’s mom who’d scream at them “Todos ustedes son malo!” which means they’re terrible.

Malo signed with Warner Bros and its self-titled album included the highest 20 hit “Suavecito” … often known as the Chicano nationwide anthem performed at carne asada kickbacks all around the nation. The monitor was such an enormous hit … Malo would find yourself acting on “American Bandstand,” in 1972.

Malo would produce three extra albums earlier than breaking apart. Jorge had additionally been enjoying in a band referred to as The Fania All-Stars, which ended up enjoying at the traditional Yankee Stadium in 1973 in entrance of greater than 63,000 in attendance.

Five years later, Jorge launched 2 solo albums titled “Jorge Santana” and in 1979 he dropped “It’s all About Love.”

He additionally labored along with his well-known brother along with his administration firm as a director of artist relations. Jorge toured with Santana however within the ’90s they usually received collectively for the 1994 album “Santana Brothers” that included their cousin, Carlos Hernandez.

Not too way back, Jorge appeared stay often with Malo and carried out in entrance of a crowd that instantly reminisced to their highschool days within the ’70s because of “Suavecito.”