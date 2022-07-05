Carlos Sainz has been one of the biggest names in the formula one circuit for the last few years. He had a natural knack for racing from his childhood days. The racer started his driving journey at a very young age. His impeccable driving skills did not take much time to mature. After a short period of time, Sainz was incorporated into the elite division of Formula one racing. He has had a number of successes over the years. However, his dream was to win the championship for his team.

The recently concluded British Grand Prix finally fulfilled the dreams of Sainz. The event was filled with elements of surprise. None of the fans could make out who was going to be the winner till the very last moment. All the contestants were very much eager to win and none of them were ready to give their opponents a let-off. However, the event had some shocking scenes after the racing commenced. The initial round witnessed a couple of terrifying crashes. Zhou Guanyu and Alex Albon fell victim as both the racers crashed out of the race. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Carlos Sainz Win Maiden Formula One Title

Carlos Sainz is currently on the moon. He has been receiving phone calls and congratulatory messages throughout the day. All of his teammates extended their best wishes to Carlos. They stated that it was high time that hard work and perseverance of Carlos paid off.

In the event where Carlos Sainz won the title, a couple of tragedies shocked the fans. The cars of Guanyu and Albon were flipped upside down as everyone was significantly worried about the welfare of both the racers. The initial race for victory had Carlos, Perez, and Hamilton fighting for the title.