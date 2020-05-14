





Carlos Sainz to join Ferrari for 2021 F1 season to replace Sebastian Vettel after signing a two-year deal

On an enormous day in F1’s switch market, Daniel Ricciardo was earlier confirmed as the driving force who will in flip replace Sainz at a Mercedes-powered McLaren workforce from subsequent 12 months.

Sainz, the 25-year-old Spaniard, will join Charles Leclerc in a youthful line-up after what can be two years at McLaren and a formidable 2019 marketing campaign when the workforce’s fortunes improved and his inventory rocketed.

In a vastly important interconnected transfer, Daniel Ricciardo is predicted to depart Renault to replace him at McLaren over the winter.

Speaking on the Sky F1 Vodcast a few transfer he predicted earlier this week, Martin Brundle mentioned: “He won’t be a pushover for Leclerc and nor would Ferrari need him to be.

“I just think that sounds like a better combo into the future than trying to pair up Hamilton and Leclerc. I see Sainz as a good fit there for the medium term.”

David Croft mentioned: “He’s a very mature, very accomplished, very proficient driver. If you want to go for someone who is going to be there to win races if Leclerc has a bad day, then Sainz is that man. He will win multiple races because he is talented enough to do so.”

Vettel and Ferrari introduced on Tuesday that that they had determined not to agree a brand new deal for subsequent 12 months after six years collectively. The four-time champion’s F1 future past 2020 is now vastly unsure, with Renault seemingly his greatest chance.

Sainz hits the large time

Not turning 26 till September, Sainz is already a member of F1’s 100 race membership and was gearing up for his sixth season on the grid earlier than the coronavirus disaster struck.

His swap from Renault to McLaren for 2019 was adopted by the perfect season of his profession to date when he completed sixth within the Drivers’ Championship – the perfect putting by a driver not driving for Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull.

The affable Spaniard, son of rallying legend Carlos Sainz Snr, claimed his maiden podium within the penultimate race of final season in Brazil, though famously had to stage a mock ceremony with McLaren after the race as his third place was not confirmed till a time penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

Having already run Max Verstappen shut of their respective debut years at Toro Rosso in 2015, however in the end been missed for a promotion to Red Bull and as an alternative spent 18 months at Renault, Sainz’s transfer to McLaren was seen as one thing of of venture with the previous champions in transition and a Renault engine buyer.

But the Woking workforce loved their greatest season in years, with Sainz a fulcrum of their on-track efforts and putting up a pleasant partnership with Lando Norris.

