Carlos Sainz to Ferrari, Daniel Ricciardo to McLaren: Martin Brundle’s verdict on F1’s big moves

Why did Ferrari go for Carlos Sainz over Lewis Hamilton? Sky F1’s Martin Brundle has his say on Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo moves and way more because the 2021 switch market goes into overdrive.

Have Ferrari made the correct transfer by signing Carlos Sainz? Is this the top of speak of Lewis Hamilton ending his Formula 1 profession in crimson? And have McLaren made an improve by bringing in Daniel Ricciardo?

After a bumper day within the driver market with each Sainz and Ricciardo’s big 2021 offers confirmed, Sky F1’s Martin Brundle offers his verdict…

Sainz to Ferrari: F1’s most-famous workforce go for youth

Sainz to Ferrari was the headline information on Thursday, and positively wasn’t a pairing you would have predicted firstly of a whirlwind week in F1.

The Spaniard, 25, has big sneakers to fill with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel on his method out, however Brundle is backing him to succeed.

“It’s a no-brainer for Carlos Sainz to want to go to Ferrari at this stage in his career,” Brundle, in an interview with Sky Sports News‘ Craig Slater, said.

“He’s obtained various expertise regardless of his tender years, and I feel it is a actually good match with Charles Leclerc. It’s a really dynamic, younger duo and it’s one thing to construct on for the long run.

“For me, Sainz is the team-mate who has pushed Max Verstappen hardest so far in Formula 1 [at Toro Rosso in 2015].”

As nicely as loads of expertise, Ferrari might really feel Sainz additionally brings much less confrontation for Leclerc – their new de-facto primary.

“Somebody at Ferrari must think, ‘I do not want to see my two cars running into each other again’ – as we saw in Brazil,” added Brundle. ” I’m sure they can control Sainz better like that.”

Ferrari could have their youngest driver line-up in additional than 50 years subsequent season and F1’s most well-known and profitable workforce are actually “rebuilding”, in accordance to Brundle.

“[But] even when it takes two or three years [to challenge for titles], Sainz can afford that. Sebastian could not afford that point, he’d misplaced his mojo with the workforce and just a little little bit of perception – and vice-versa I feel which is why they’ve parted firm.

“If I was in Sainz’s position I wouldn’t have hesitated to take this opportunity. You have to take it with a team like Ferrari knocking on your door.”

Why not Hamilton? Is a Ferrari transfer now off the desk?

Hamilton to Ferrari has been mooted for a while, but even after Vettel confirmed his exit, it was by no means actually a risk for 2021.

Did it make sense for both celebration?

“Lewis made it clear in interviews we’d done, conversations we had with him, that his future [was with Mercedes],” mentioned Brundle.

“They’re nonetheless going to be the workforce to beat and he is nonetheless going to be the person to beat by this shortened season.

“It can be electrical to see Hamilton in a Ferrari, however I do not assume it might go well with Lewis proper now. He’s 35 years outdated, and we’re speaking about younger weapons of their early 20s that Ferrari are focusing on.

“I don’t necessarily think Ferrari wanted to pair up Leclerc with Hamilton.”

Will Hamilton, whose Mercedes contract expires on the finish of 2020, ever race in F1’s well-known crimson?

“Not now I don’t think. But never say never – this is a strange old business.”

Ricciardo to McLaren: Renault keep comes to an finish

It wasn’t way back that Ricciardo was F1’s hottest out-of-contract property.

However, after a left-field swap from Red Bull to Renault for 2019 he’ll now be on the transfer once more, taking Sainz’s place at McLaren from 2021.

“He hasn’t enjoyed it there [at Renault],” Brundle defined. “I barely keep in mind seeing Daniel by final season. We used to see him on a regular basis with that big flip-flop smile however for some purpose it simply did not work for him there.

“The car didn’t play on his speciality of last of the late-brakers.

“Maybe he fancies extra that the McLaren and the incoming Mercedes engine [will be competitive], possibly he is involved about the place Renault will likely be sooner or later.

“It’s a bit of a sideways move but Daniel has obviously seen something at Renault that doesn’t fill him with confidence into the future.”

But will McLaren be pleased with their facet of the deal – dropping Sainz however gaining a seven-time race-winner in Ricciardo?

“Daniel brings extra expertise and clearly much more race wins to McLaren. McLaren are most likely pondering they’ve had a internet acquire relying on what they’ve to pay him.

“It’ll certainly be the giggling team with Daniel and Lando Norris!”

What now for Renault… and Vettel?

Renault had been left because the odd one out from F1’s merry-go-round, with the French workforce not but confirming who will change Ricciardo. Although some big drivers have been linked.

“I do know Sebastian [Vettel] was talking to at least one team, so clearly retirement is not absolutely on his mind,” mentioned Brundle, who earlier this week said there was a “good chance” Vettel would retire from F1.

“He’s obtained to have an opportunity at Renault if he needs, that is a works workforce. But you’d fear going into the long run. Renault will likely be lone rangers, they will be the one folks utilizing Renault engines as of 2021.

“I think Alonso is desperate to get back into Formula 1, he’ll be throwing his hat in the ring somewhere. Could it be a third trip to Renault for him?

“If I had to be money on it right now I think it might be Sebastian’s swansong, but we don’t know, and he’s still got great speed. It depends how much money Renault have got to spend, and where Formula 1 finds itself after these difficult times.”

But Brundle additionally believes Vettel will come out firing in 2020 at Ferrari.

“Expect to see a really feisty and quick Sebastian Vettel – I would not underestimate him in any respect.

“He’ll be racing for Seb, I don’t think he’ll be paying too much attention to what’s going on around him and he certainly won’t care too much for Charles Leclerc’s ambitions.”

And why all these offers are fascinating for F1 2020…

“It’s so bizarre where we’re announcing so many 2021 drivers and we haven’t even started 2020 yet,” added Brundle. “There’s plenty of racing to go in your current workforce.

“Can you imagine how many team orders Vettel is going to pay attention to this year? He wasn’t interested last year and now he’s leaving the team.

“Sainz might be wheel-to-wheel with a Ferrari they usually make contact, or Ricciardo might be wheel-to-wheel with a McLaren and crash.

“There’s going to be some strange stories going on well before they do finally make these moves we’re talking about today.”