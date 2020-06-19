Carlos Ruiz Zafon death: Acclaimed Spanish author dies from cancer aged 55

Carlos Ruiz Zafón, the Spanish author of novels including international bestseller The Shadow of the Wind, has died aged 55.

According to Spanish media reports, Zafón died after being clinically determined to have colon cancer. El Pais said Zafón’s publisher confirmed the news.

Zafón achieved international fame with the success of The Shadow of the Wind, the first book in what would become his Cemetary of Forgotten Books trlilogy. The series concluded with 2016’s The Labyrinth of Spirits.





“Today is a very sad day for the entire Planeta team that knew him and worked with him for 20 years, in which a friendship that transcends professionalism has been forged,” a statement said.

The statement said Zafón’s death marked the increasing loss of one of the world’s “best contemporary novelists”.

