Carlos Rodon Departs With Shoulder Soreness

8: 33 pm: Rodon knowledgeable shoulder soreness, the group revealed. He likewise reported nuisance location, James Fegan of The Athletic tweets.

8: 16 pm: White Sox starter Carlos Rodon left his start today after simply 2 innings. The lefty’s fastball speed dropped precipitously in his 2nd frame, as MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy observes on Twitter.

It’s prematurely to inform what triggered the velo drop, however the South Siders certainly were worried enough to provide a fast hook after simply 26 pitches. Rodon permitted 3 hits and one made run prior to leaving.

Rodon, 27, currently kipped down one drafting to open the season. He had actually been expecting a complete project after missing out on substantial time due to Tommy John surgical treatment. Rodon can be managed through arbitration for another season after the 2020 project.

That TJ treatment and an earlier shoulder surgical treatment supply an uneasy background to the advancements this night. There are certainly numerous other possible descriptions for an unexpected loss of arm speed, however that current history recommends some included cause for issue.