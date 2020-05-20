Carlos Ghosn: US ex-Green Beret and son arrested over escape from Japan

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Carlos Ghosn fled from Japan to Lebanon in December





US authorities have arrested a former particular forces soldier and his son for allegedly serving to ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flee Japan final December.

Former Green Beret Michael Taylor, 59, and his son Peter, 26, had been detained in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Japanese prosecutors issued warrants for his or her arrest in January.

Mr Ghosn, who was detained in Japan on fees of economic misconduct in 2018, made a dramatic escape from home arrest final 12 months.

He denies the costs towards him.

Despite being monitored 24 hours a day, on 29 December he managed to fly to Beirut, Lebanon, through Turkey.

Details of the Taylors’ alleged involvement within the escape are unclear. But Japanese prosecutors have stated the 2 had been in Japan on the time and helped Mr Ghosn evade safety checks as he left.

Earlier this month prosecutors in Turkey charged seven folks over the escape. The suspects – 4 pilots, two flight attendants, and an airline government – are additionally accused of serving to Mr Ghosn flee.

eJet agency: Rogue worker helped Ghosn flee

Nissan seeks $90m damages from Carlos Ghosn

Full particulars of the escape have by no means been totally defined. Mr Ghosn, who holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationalities, ran Renault and Nissan as a part of a three-way automobile alliance.

He is accused of misreporting his compensation package deal, however has insisted he can by no means get a good listening to in Japan.

Since his arrival in Lebanon, he has advised reporters he was a “hostage” in Japan, the place he was left with a alternative between dying there or operating.