CarLock – 2nd Gen Advanced Real Time 3G Car Tracker & Alert System. Comes with Device & Phone App. Easily Tracks Your Car in Real Time & Notifies You Immediately of Suspicious Behavior.OBD Plug&Play

Product Description

ADVANCED REAL TIME CAR TRACKING & ALERT SYSTEM



Car Alarms Aren’t Enough

If you are like most people, you hear a car alarm almost every single day. 95% of them are false alarms and people have learned to ignore them as minor daily annoyances.

Car thieves couldn’t be happier! They no longer fear the alarm because it is no longer alarming to those that hear it. This means car theft is on the rise and it’s almost impossible not to think that yours might be next.

CarLock is better than an alarm. It’s a real-time tracking system that monitors your vehicle and alerts you of suspicious activity even if you are half way around the world! This is all managed through an app on your Android or iOS device.

Easy to Install & Use on All Cars

The small Carlock device connects effortlessly to your car’s OBD (On-Board Diagnostic) port.

This port exists on every car made after 1996 and is freely accessible without any tools (often located under the wheel around your knee-area).

What Exactly Can CarLock Monitor In Real Time?

Carjacking Awareness:



CarLock monitors and alerts you on your phone when your vehicle is moved, when the engine starts, if unusual vibration is detected & even if the device is disconnected!



If your vehicle’s engine has been started without you Any Unusual vibrations such as power tools or prying If the CarLock device has been disconnected from the vehicle If your vehicle is being moved (or towed away!)

Teenager / Second-Driver Insight:



CarLock tracks harsh acceleration, hard braking & sharp cornering and gives the driver a monthly safety score. Low scores may indicate stunt driving, drag racing and other reckless driving habits.



Drag Racing (Fast Acceleration) Inattentive driving (Hard & Sudden Breaking) Stunt Driving (Sharp Turns and Cornering) Multiple vehicle monitoring

And Much More:



Vehicle Health:

Low battery alerts Unusual battery drain alerts

CarLock actively monitors the health of your vehicle and alerts you in advance if your car battery is running dangerously low or is experiencing high battery drain.

Like Gps On Steroids:

Route history tracking to review if your driver’s went where they were supposed to go! Bussiness/Private trip tagging Trip export to XLS and CSV Also included is detailed trip tracking which lets you monitor where your car has been. Whether your car is stolen or a “trusted” driver is going off course – you’ll know!

Service Coverage:

Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, France Caraibe, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Reunion, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Thailand, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Vietnam

