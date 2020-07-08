Carlo Ancelotti says Everton must win four of last five games to reach Europa League | Football News





Carlo Ancelotti says Everton need to win their own three house games in addition to pick up one more victory on the highway

Carlo Ancelotti says Everton must win their own four of their left over five games to endure any possibility of being qualified for following season’s Europa League.

Monday’s 1-0 defeat in Tottenham dinged up Everton’s European hopes in addition to Ancelotti accepts the fact time is usually running out there as they try out to close up the eight-point gap to the top half a dozen.

“We still have a chance,” said typically the Everton employer ahead of Thursday’s sport with Southampton at Goodison Park.

“We have got to win games. It will be vital to win the three house games that we get, and to win (away) at Wolves or Sheffield United. It will be challenging but all of us still have the opportunity.

“Against Tottenham, a solid team, you may lose. Our disappointment is that the overall performance was not the way you expected.

“Not is without a doubt the technological and trickery aspect – we could show more intensity in play but I don’t know if we are able to improve this season, as this season is at the end.

“But next season, improving our knowledge, spirit and intensity will be important to compete better against the top six teams in the Premier League. It’s true we competed but we could compete differently.”

Irrespective of whether they qualify for Europe, Ancelotti says “the plan for the future is quite clear” and is planning a busy transfer window.

“We are going to improve the squad, 100 per cent, to improve the quality of this team,” he said.

“We would like to be more competitive at the top of the table. This season we are closer to the bottom. Next season we would like to be closer to the top.”

Yerry Mina could return to the Everton starting line:up

Ancelotti will be without defender Mason Holgate for the visit of Southampton because of a knock he sustained against Tottenham.

Holgate’s replacement at Spurs, Yerry Mina, could make his first start since February.

Winger Theo Walcott is available again, having not featured since March after abdominal surgery, but midfielder Fabian Delph, out since February, is still absent with a muscle injury.

Everton won 2-1 at St Mary’s inside November while still under the stewardship of Ancelotti’s predecessor Marco Silva, a result which piled the pressure on Saints boss Ralph Hassenhuttl.

The Austrian has since steered Southampton away through typically the relegation zone and their upturn in form came as no surprise to Ancelotti.

“I know the manager, he was in Leipzig when I was in Bayern Munich,” said Ancelotti. “Southampton are really organised. They are a team that is used to playing having a lot of intensity, a strong team to play against.

“Hassenhuttl is doing a fantastic job, with the style he used to have with Leipzig. Southampton, in their shape and organisation, look like Leipzig.”