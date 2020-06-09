Carlo Ancelotti: Everton boss and first-team players agree wage deferrals | Football News





Carlo Ancelotti and his backroom staff took voluntary cuts

Carlo Ancelotti and a number of the Everton first-team squad have joined senior club officials in accepting wage deferrals throughout the coronavirus shutdown.

In an email being sent to Everton fans, leader Denise Barrett-Baxendale said Ancelotti and his backroom staff had taken voluntary cuts and deferrals of up to 30 per cent of these salaries from the beginning of the crisis in mid-March.

A amount of first-team players have agreed their own voluntary deferrals, a number of which go as high as 50 per cent of these pay packets for another three months.

Barrett-Baxendale wrote: “Everyone taking reductions and deferrals has volunteered to do this and – on behalf of the board and, I am sure, every Evertonian – I would like to state my sincere thanks to every one of them for demonstrating such integrity and honour in assisting the Everton family through this challenging time.

“This remarkable show of unity has enabled the club to maintain the salaries of all Everton and Everton in the Community full and part-time employees – all of whom have remained in full employment throughout this period – and enabled the club to continue to pay its directly engaged matchday and non-matchday casual staff since our club lockdown began on 13 March.”

Some of the amount of money from the deferrals in addition has been used to support the club’s ‘Blue Family’ campaign, which provides support to susceptible people in the neighborhood.

Barrett-Baxendale said the campaign’s coffers have been further boosted to the tune of £400,000 as hundreds of Everton season-ticket holders have opted to donate money these were due as a refund for matches they will no longer be able to attend with the campaign to be completed behind closed doors.

The club’s owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright are now actually planning to match that sum with their own donation.

Merseyside derby decision could arrive on Wednesday

Everton are due to resume their season on June 21 with the Merseyside derby against table-topping Liverpool – a match where Jurgen Klopp’s side could seal the title should Manchester City lose to Arsenal on June 17.

With so much riding on the match, the fixture could yet be moved to a neutral venue to ensure no fans generate outside the ground. The safety advisory band of Liverpool City Council are set to supply a decision on the game on Wednesday.

Barrett-Baxendale wrote: “A lot has been said about whether our first scheduled home fixture will take place at our beloved Goodison Park.

“We continue steadily to work with our colleagues at the council and other organisations, to guarantee the right decision is made for all parties and will counsel you as soon as an outcome is reached.

“Whilst it may go against every instinct you have as a football fan I, most respectfully, appeal to you, on behalf of the club and players, to please stay safe and stay at home to watch our games on the television – and not to consider heading to the stadium or gathering as part of a group in any other public places.”

