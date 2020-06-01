Carlisle seniors use video to turn adversity into opportunity | Education

You have run out of free articles. You can assist our newsroom by becoming a member of at our lowest charge! Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription doesn’t embody this content material. Please name (866) 589-4469 to improve your subscription.

There was a way of empowerment strolling into Carlisle High School that first day of her senior 12 months.

“I felt strong, eager, ready to own the halls,” Kayleigh Wachtman mentioned. “I couldn’t wait to see what happens next.”

She was sharing her reminiscences of life as a pupil within the Senior Showcase, a 45-minute video posted Wednesday on the Carlisle Area School District web site. The purpose of the manufacturing was to have fun the Class of 2020.

The assertiveness she felt final summer time was a far cry from being a bundle of nerves early in her freshman 12 months when prospects had been scary however hopeful. Back then, simply getting to her second interval class on time was a feat.







“All you can do is go day-by-day,” she mentioned. “In those four years, I learned more about myself, about others and about the world than I have ever learned before, more than just the quizzes and homework, but the deeper experiences.”

Above all, Wachtman discovered that life is unpredictable and, with the uncertainty, comes the struggles that go together with challenges and the triumphs of seeing issues via.

She is, in spite of everything, a part of the Thundering Herd, and it’s onerous to cease that sort of momentum.