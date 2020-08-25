Carlinhos: Yanga SC seal the services of Interclube midfielder

The Angolan has actually signed up with the Jangwani- based charges who like winning the league in the brand-new project

Tanzania Mainland League giants Yanga SC have actually verified the arrival of Angolan midfielder Carlinhos.

The midfielder has actually been the subject of conversation in the nation particularly when the Yanga management verified contact has actually been made. After a long haul, the gamer has actually lastly landed, less than 3 weeks prior to the 2020/21 season starts.

“Welcome to Yanga, this is your new home,” chairman Mshindo Msolla stated throughout the gamer’s unveiling.

“We hope you are going to add real value to the team, once again, you are welcome.”

The 25-year-old began establishing at Petro Atletico in the youth group from 2009 and was ultimately promoted to the senior group in 2013 however was lent to Porcelana Cazengo.

He ultimately made a return to his moms and dad group more powerful and went on to make 87 league looks, scoring 11 objectives in the procedure. He later on signed up with Interclube which likewise played in the Girabola.

Carlinhos is a complete global for the Angola nationwide group, which is frequently described as Palancas Negras and has actually made 10 looks. He likewise has continental experience having actually played 8 times with Petro Atletico in the Caf Confederation Cup.

He was part of the group that won the Angola Cup in the 2017 …