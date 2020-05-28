Carl Icahn lost $2 billion betting on Hertz

That last funding elevated the dimensions of Icahn’s stake by 26%, giving him 39% of Hertz’s shares. And it introduced the whole funding within the firm over the past six years to $2.3 billion.

Tuesday he bought that stake for pennies on the greenback, fetching 72 cents a share for a complete of $39.eight million.

Hertz HTZ “I have been an investor and supporter ofsince 2014. Unfortunately because of Covid-19 which has caused an extremely rapid and substantial decrease in travel, Hertz has encountered major financial difficulties,” he stated in an announcement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission asserting the sale. He stated he supported Hertz’s resolution to file for chapter.

Icahn had little cause to carry onto his shares. Shareholders are typically wiped out in the course of the chapter course of, since they’re on the finish of a really lengthy line of individuals owed cash. So the choice to promote wasn’t a troublesome one. “Yesterday I sold my equity position at a significant loss, but this does not mean that I don’t continue to have faith in the future of Hertz,” he stated. “I believe that based on a plan of reorganization that includes new capital, Hertz will again become a great company. I intend to closely follow the company’s reorganization and I look forward to assessing different opportunities to support Hertz in the future.” Herc Holdings HRI Hertz break up into two corporations in June 2016: the automobile rental enterprise and a separate enterprise that handles gear leases,. Icahn nonetheless owns 15% of that firm, a stake value $132 million. After the 2 corporations break up, Icahn continued to put money into Hertz. He solely bought his shares as soon as, promoting 5 million shares for slightly below $100 million in March of final 12 months. Three members of Hertz’s board have been positioned there by Icahn. He additionally had performed a task within the revolving door on the prime Hertz, with three new chief executives named throughout his six years of possession, essentially the most recent change coming a few week earlier than the chapter submitting. Just earlier than the submitting, the board authorized $16 million in retention bonuses for 340 prime executives of the corporate. They should pay them again provided that they go away the corporate earlier than subsequent spring.

