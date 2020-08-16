Carl Bernstein: Challenges facing the USPS are a ‘national emergency’

If the Postal Service is not able to work appropriately, it might “undermine the very electoral system, the most important element of our democracy,” Bernstein informed CNN’s Brian Stelter on”Reliable Sources” Sunday

Postal union leaders and legislators from both celebrations have sounded alarms over questionable policy modifications just recently enforced under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, consisting of removing overtime and slowing some mail shipment. Democrats have actually declared he is deliberately weakening postal service operations to sabotage mail-in voting in the November election — a charge he rejects.

On Friday, the internal guard dog at the USPS said it will review those policy changes , at the demand ofSenator Elizabeth Warren And on Sunday, House Democrats said they are “ramping up” an examination of the Postal Service, and gotten in touch with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors Robert Duncan to affirm in a hearing on August 24.

“The hearing will examine the sweeping operational and organizational changes at the Postal Service that experts warn could degrade delivery standards, slow the mail and potentially impair the rights of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming November elections,” House Democratic leaders stated in a Sunday declaration.

The stakes are high in the run-up to the 2020 governmental election– more individuals are anticipated to vote by mail versus in ballot locations due to the fact that of the threat of …

