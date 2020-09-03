Cargo ship with crew and thousands of cattle missing in typhoon off Japan



The Japanese coast guard has rescued one person from a cargo ship that went missing during a typhoon with 43 crew and 6,000 cattle on board.

The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal from the East China Sea after being caught up in typhoon Maysak.

One seaman was found drifting in rough waters in a life jacket.

The search for the rest of the crew and ship continues with planes and patrol ships, amid high waves and strong winds from the storm.

The crew of the freighter includes 39 seamen from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia.

According to the Australian government, the man rescued by the Japanese coast guard is one of the Filipino crew.

The Gulf Livestock 1 left New Zealand on 14 August headed for China, with the journey expected to take 17 days, Reuters cites New Zealand’s Foreign Ministry as saying.

On Wednesday night, the ship sent a distress call from waters to the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan….