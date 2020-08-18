Career and Technical Education Center in Alamance County adapts as school year begins virtually

GRAHAM, N.C.– Most schools are beginning the school year from another location. While online knowing works well for some classes, for others that are developed to be hands-on, instructors are needing to get imaginative.

At the Career and Technical Education Center in Alamance County, Kim Mahaffey has great deals of idle devices in her class. The health sciences instructor states it’s been that method given that March when finding out went on the internet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While some classes might do whatever virtually, a lot of those taught at CTEC could not.

“There’s so much that we cannot do online,” Mahaffey stated. “You cannot have that one on one with that student to practice doing a blood pressure for nursing and things like that. You can’t, you don’t have them here.”

Her trainees were utilized to making their Certified Nursing Assistant accreditation by the time they finished. But without scientific laboratories, they could not. So she states the state enabled the school included 2 classes, Gerontology and Public Health Nursing, in lieu of the Nursing Fundamentals classes which need scientific laboratories.

“These are endorsements that can be added onto their CNA within the two years,” statedMahaffey “So if they get their CNA within a 2 year time period, they include on this extra …