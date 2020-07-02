Cards replace Yanks as White Sox opponent at Field of Dreams

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Major League Baseball hopes to announce its new schedule next week. Each team will play 60 games, 40 against division rivals, and 20 against teams in the corresponding regional division in another league.

“We hope to have the option to play,” MLB said in a statement. “Construction is continuing and we’re following all CDC and state protocols regarding recommended safety methods, including social distancing, washing hands, and temperature checks before arriving to the website.”

It remains unclear whether fans will be allowed at the game, that is to be televised nationally by Fox.

“We are monitoring ongoing events and intend to remain as flexible as these circumstances demand,” MLB said.

A temporary 8,000-seat stadium is nearing completion at the website, about 200 miles west of Chicago, adjacent to where in actuality the movie was filmed on a diamond in a cornfield. This would be the first major league game played in Iowa.

The movie, released in 1989, starred Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, Burt Lancaster, and Ray Liotta.