Cardinals won’t play Pirates on Monday By Reuters





TheSt Louis Cardinals will be sidelined for an 11 th straight video game, with Monday night’s series opener versus the Pittsburgh Pirates held off.

According to several reports, the Pirates canceled their set up Sunday night charter flight toSt Louis as the Cardinals continue to fight a break out of COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Sunday that a brand-new batch of test outcomes for the infection is due back to the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, and those outcomes will figure out whether the three-game series is played.

In all, 9St Louis gamers and 7 employee have actually checked favorable for the infection. Three of those outcomes came simply days back as the Cardinals prepared to host the Chicago Cubs this weekend for a three-game series, which was held off.

The Cardinals have actually played simply 5 video games on the season and none given that July 29.

In addition to the Cubs series, Major League Baseball likewise held off 3 video games in Milwaukee and 4 in Detroit.

The Cardinals currently are set up to play 5 seven-inning doubleheaders in an effort to comprise the lost video games with the Brewers and Tigers and have simply 2 off days set up the remainder of the season.

If the Pirates are cleared to fly toSt Louis, a doubleheader might be played …