Cardinals take a ‘unified’ stand by wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts, not kneeling | Derrick Goold: Bird Land

The Cardinals stayed standing for the NationalAnthem One Pirate, outfielder Jarrod Dyson, went to his knee, with his supervisor, Derek Shelton, at his side.

When the Anthem was over, Shelton hugged Dyson– as did a series of colleagues.

As Major League Baseball opens its 2020 season, groups throughout the video game have actually collaborated some minutes to acknowledge racial inequality and social oppression. Some groups have actually had gamers take a knee throughout the Anthem, while others did so as a group comparable to what the Cardinals had actually intended to do. As Flaherty anticipated, the mound had “BLM” stenciled on the back together with MLB’s inverted logo design. For the very first time, the inverted logo design– where the gamer is black– appeared on the field and was used as a spot.

Coach Willie McGee and catcher Yadier Molina likewise sported sweatbands that had that very same logo design on it.

The bulk of the Cardinals and their coaches used “Black Lives Matters” tee shirts throughout batting practice. Kolten Wong and coach Stubby Clapp emerged hours prior to very first pitch wearing the tee shirts as Wong went through some groundball repeatings.

Before the video game, Shildt recommended what the Cardinals had actually prepared would come prior to the start of the National Anthem– not throughout, not as a group.