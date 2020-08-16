Cardinals sweep DH vs. White Sox in return By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters MLB: Game Two-St Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox



2/5

Playing for the very first time considering that July 29 due to the fact that of a COVID-19 break out that damaged the lineup, theSt Louis Cardinals swept the host Chicago White Sox in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Taking the field with 10 gamers on the COVID-19 list, consisting of catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong, the Cardinals got a five-inning start from Adam Wainwright (2-0), who made his 164th triumph to move previous Bob Forsch for 3rd in franchise history, in beating the White Sox 5-1 in the opener.

In the 2nd video game, Tyler O’Neill broke a 3-3 tie in the 5th inning, andSt Louis won 6-3 to finish thesweep Genesis Cabrera (1-0), the second of 5 Cardinals pitchers in the seven-inning video game, got the triumph as both groups treated it as a bullpen video game.

Dexter Fowler drove house 2 runs and scored another to rate the Cardinals’ offense in the very first video game, while Wainwright quit one work on 2 hits with 3 strolls and 3 strikeouts to get the win. Paul Goldschmidt had 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs and a crowning achievement in the 2nd video game.

Rookie Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez each went deep for the White Sox in the 2nd video game.

Athletics 7, Giants 6

Behind by …