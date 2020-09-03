Cardinals Place Dexter Fowler On Injured List

The Cardinals have actually put outfielder Dexter Fowler on the injured list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Fowler’s handling a stomach health problem, so the club put him on the rack as a preventive procedure due to the fact that he’s taking medication that might reduce his body immune system. He’ll miss out on a couple weeks, composes Goold, who includes that the Cardinals changed Fowler with infielder Rangel Ravelo on their lineup.

Fowler, who remains in his 4th season as a Cardinal, has actually been a an important part of their offense up until now in 2020. The switch-hitting 34-year-old has actually taken 75 journeys to the plate and slashed.279/.347/.485 with 4 crowning achievement, all while getting the lion’s share of operate in ideal field for aSt Louis group that’s 14-13 and in ownership of the 2nd wild-card area in the National League.

Fowler aside, Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader are the only Cardinals outfielders who have actually appeared in double-digit video games in the lawn so far. Fowler has actually been the most reliable player of any of their outfielders, however, and fellow ideal field choice Dylan Carlson has actually published ruthless production throughout the very first 73 plate looks of his profession.