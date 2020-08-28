Cardinals Place Andrew Miller On 10-Day Injured List

The Cardinals put lefty Andrew Miller on the 10-day injured list due to carry tiredness, the group revealed. Right- hander Junior Fernandez was triggered from the injured list in a matching relocation.

Miller’s IL go to is obviously “just a recovery thing,” supervisor Mike Shildt informed MLB.com’s Anne Rogers and other press reporters. Like numerous other Cardinals gamers, Miller is still returning as much as complete speed following the group’s coronavirus outbreak-driven blockage in play. To that end, Fernandez himself is returning after a favorable COVID-19 sidelined him for much of the season, as the novice has actually just appeared in one video game this season. Rogers likewise keeps in mind that infielder Edmundo Sosa was appointed to the Cardinals’ alternate training website after being triggered today from the group’s coronavirus injured list.

Shildt feels Miller will be back after the 10-day minimum stay, stating that “he’s been a warrior and just was honest and said, ’I could probably keep going and pushing through it,’ but I think we’d all feel better if we could get it behind him.”

Miller has a 4.76 AGE through 5 2/3 innings this season, with the bulk of that damage being available in one hard getaway (2 made runs over one-third of an inning) versus the Cubs on August 19. The left-hander has actually held challengers …