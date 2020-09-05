Cardinals Make Multiple Roster Moves

The Cardinals today made a series of roster moves, positioning LHP Kwang-Hyun Kim on the 10-day hurt list and triggered Andrew Miller from the IL,via Anne Rogers of MLB.com Additionally, they have actually switched backup catchers, optioning Andrew Knizner and renewing Matt Wieters from the hurt list (courtesy of Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch).

According to Goold, Kim was required to the medical facility today due to a kidney disorder. He’ll be launched today, and the Cardinals are positive that the lefty will pitch once again this season as soon as he goes through treatment.

With Kim slated to begin Sunday’s video game, the Cardinals will need to rush to patch together a beginning rotation in the coming days.

More to come.